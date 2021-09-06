Arklamiss residents plan to enjoy their Labor Day

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–According to bureau of travel statistics nearly five billion trips were taken last year during Labor Day weekend. Although billions of trips were taken how exactly are people in the Arklamiss planning to spend their Labor Day weekend.

At the Flying Heart Brewery residents are enjoying live music, and more. New Orleans native Mike Friloux says he evacuated New Orleans earlier this week, but he plans on enjoying his Labor Day in Monroe.

Mike Friloux, New Orleans native, “We came up Thursday after the storm to get a bit of normalcy I guess if you will. We came up here to hangout until we get power and we heard there was a music festival here today, so we decided to join in the fun.”

At the Expo Center in Ruston residents are gathering to watch Barrel Races. While horses are fun to watch one Ruston resident says labor days are meant to be spent with family



Rena Remedies, Ruston resident “Watching my granddaughter barrel race, being a family, we always support her in everything that she does, so it’s just being a family, and being together”

In Arkansas residents are planning to spend their Labor Day relaxing on the water.



Bo Howard, Arkansas resident, “Just like to celebrate working all year, we’re going to take the boat out one last time, do some tubbing, play on the sand bar, just try to have a good time before we have to put the boat up for the Winter”



We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.