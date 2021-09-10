Arklamiss residents honor victims of 9/11 as 20th anniversary approaches

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Saturday September 11th of 2021 is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The city of West Monroe held a remembrance ceremony at the Blue Star Memorial Garden to honor the community’s first responders and the victims of 9/11. Retired state senator Mike Walsworth says victims of 9/11 should never be forgotten.



Mike Walsworth, “I think that’s the most important thing about this memorial itself is a remembrance to remind people what happened on 9/11 just not on September the 11th of every year but every day.

Although lives were lost West Monroe mayor Staci Mitchell says 9/11 brought Americas together.

Staci Mitchell, “I do believe that because of the 9/11 attacks our fundamental values of faith family and country have made us stronger and made America come together and we are better for it.”

In Farmerville, Louisiana at the Union Parish Courthouse residents and first responders also gathered in remembrance of the lives that were lost. Chief of the Farmerville fire department Billy Jung applauds first responders and says it takes a lot of courage to save lives.

Billy Jung, “We never gone forgot it’s gone be here as long as I’m here. These people were going in when people were running out, and we know how that is, we know that response and that mindset when we’re going to try to help people. All first responders are built that way that we want to help first and think second.”



Veteran Douglass Upshaw says Americas must love and trust one another not just on 9/11, but every day.



Douglass Upshaw, “Our strength lies in the fact that we watch out for one another and we love one another regardless of whatever affiliations we have, first and foremost we trust in God and secondly we trust in our fellow man.”



