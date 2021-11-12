Arklamiss resident encourages everyone to vote in November 13th election

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Saturday November 13th is election day in Louisiana. Citizens at the polls are urging everyone to come out and vote.



On November 13th Louisiana citizens will be voting in the fall primary election. Constitutional amendments, and more will be on the ballet. Polls are set to open Saturday November 13th at 7 a.m., and they are set to close at 8 p.m. Louisiana citizen Keith Moore volunteers at Jack Hayes Elementary to encourage people to vote. Mr. Moore says citizens should utilize their right to vote.



Jack Hayes,” It’s important to vote because if you don’t vote, you don’t have a say so in what the outcome of the election is. If you don’t come out and vote you can’t gripe about anything. You have to take what the other voters decided, and you have to live with it. you know it’s kind of like you’re watching different things and you don’t voice your opinion. if you don’t voice your opinion you don’t have nothing to say.”



We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.