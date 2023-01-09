CONWAY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police said they are investigating the death of one man after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit.

Faulkner County deputies said they attempted to stop 53-year-old Scotty Helton for reckless driving at around 1 a.m., at which point they said Helton fled into Conway city limits.

During the pursuit, officers said they were shot at multiple times by Helton. ASP Troopers eventually joined the pursuit and were able to stop Helton at the intersection of Highway 89 and I-40.

Authorities said that during their encounter with Helton, he pulled out a gun, causing three troopers and one Mayflower officer to fire at him. Troopers said they attempted to give medical aid to Helton, but he eventually died from his wounds.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division said they have begun an investigation into the use of deadly force by officers.

ASP officials said that the three troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation and that the Mayflower Police Department will determine the administrative status of their officer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.