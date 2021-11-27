Arkansas State Police brought in to investigate a deadly overnight shooting

DUMAS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday November 26 shortly after 1 a.m., the Arkansas State Police were contacted for assistance by the Dumas Police Department in regards to a deadly shooting.

The incident happened on the 100 block of South Beach Street where officers found Claude Tatum inside the residence wounded. Tatum was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police were called in to process the crime scene and assist local police in the investigation, which is still ongoing.