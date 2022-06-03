CONWAY CO, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle they believe is connected to a deadly hit and run in Conway County.

State Troopers said 32-year-old Travis Frank Sponer was riding a bicycle along Arkansas Highway 9 on the night of May 16. Authorities said he was struck around midnight, or moments later, sending his body into a ditch alongside the highway.

Authorities said they believe the vehicle involved in this incident was a dark red, maroon, or burgundy Dodge Ram pick-up truck between the year models 2012-2002. The truck could possibly have damage to the front passenger side around the headlight, according to special agents.

Anyone with information on this incident or the described vehicle is asked to contact Arkansas State Police at 479-754-3096.