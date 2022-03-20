DUMAS, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said the deadly shooting outside a car show in Dumas Saturday was the largest mass shooting incident in state history.

During a news conference Sunday, Colonel Bill Bryant said there were 28 people hit by gunfire in the shooting outside the Hood-Nic car show.

Bryant also identified the victim who died in the shooting as 23-year-old Cameron Schaffer from Jacksonville. He also said that the other victims who were injured were transported to various hospitals in the area, including Delta Regional, Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, Drew County Memorial, UAMS and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Authorities noted that five or six of the victims were children ranging in ages from 11 years old to 19 months old. Five of the children have been released.

Bryant also said that one person believed to be connected to the shooting is currently in custody on unrelated charges. He added that investigators are still searching for suspects in the case, and that investigators believe this shooting started with two individuals getting in a gunfight.

At this time the agents investigating the case are not considering this a gang-related shooting, and Bryant said there was no intelligence before the event that would have led police to think gunfire would occur.