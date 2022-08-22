LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.

The state fair will be in Little Rock Friday, October 14-23. Fair goers are invited to enjoy free concerts, food, livestock competitions, carnival rides and attractions.

Fair officials also announced the concert lineup, including rock bands Drive-By Truckers and The Wallflowers, R&B group Color Me Badd and rappers Tone Loc, Young MC and Blanco Brown.

Advance tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. Ride bands are $30 before opening day and $35 dollars on opening day. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Adults over 60 and children under 6 have free admission.

Fairground parking is $10 per vehicle. State fair officials are offering limited $20 deck seating for those interested in a “premium concert experience.”

For more information on the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, visit ArkansasStateFair.com.