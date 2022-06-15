EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, June 14th, the Arkansas School Safety Commission met for the first time in four years to regroup and brainstorm new solutions after multiple mass shootings have happened across the nation.

Seventeen people were killed and and seventeen others were injured in a school shooting in Florida four years ago. The horrific incident pushed Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to create the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

The commission set recommendations that ensure every child in Arkansas schools are safe. After the work was done, the commission disbanded.

The commission met on Tuesday for the first time since 2018 to make safety plans that ensure parents, student, and family don’t have to worry if a mass shooter incident happened in the natural state.

A local parent with kids in the El Dorado School District, Liz Fairris said, “Well I can remember when Columbine happened. We mourn, we are sorry, we think about it but no action is done. I truly think until some type of action is done, you will see more parents home school their children. I would pull all three of my children out and I would do what I had to do to keep my children safe.”

The commission will present their proposals to Governor Hutchinson on August 1st. Hutchinson will hold a special session on October 1st to share the proposals with residents in the state.