LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is launching a new game next week, with a starting jackpot of $250,000.

Executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Eric Hagler announced that the name of the game is called LOTTO. Ticket sales will begin Sunday for the first drawing on September 21.

Lottery officials said the game will differ from Powerball and Mega Millions. LOTTO can only be played and won in Arkansas.

Players will pick six numbers from one to 40 to play. Seven numbers will then be picked, including six main numbers and a bonus number. If a player matches the first six number, they win the jackpot. Players who match the bonus number will increase any non-jackpot prizes.

Each play will cost $2. Drawings will be held at 9 p.m. in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday.

For more information, visit MyArkansasLottery.com/LOTTO.