ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flue cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large amount of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state.

For this past week, Arkansas classified as “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Over 11,900 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH since October 2, 2022.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates so far this season, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from flu.