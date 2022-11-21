ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — In a new study done by the Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, Arkansas has been ranked as one of the most drone-friendly states in the United States. The state was tied with North Dakota for the number two spot on the list.

Based on the Mercatus Center’s 2021 and 2022 rankings, Arkansas’ drone-readiness increased in the last year as it moved up from third to second place on the list from 2021 to 2022. The research center bases its ranking on six different factors:

Airspace lease law

Avigation easement law

Task force or program office

Law vesting landowners with air rights

Sandbox

Jobs estimate

Arkansas’ airspace lease law, avigation easement law, landowner air rights and jobs estimate all received high praise on the survey. Arkansas’ leadership in the future mobility sector will be laid out by the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson established in February 2022.

Members of this council will make policy recommendations to support mobility development, look for opportunities to work with innovative and related companies, and form partnerships with businesses that push the boundaries of advanced mobility.