TALLULAH, La. (09/04/19)-- The city of Tallulah has been dealing with water plant issues for years. That's why city council has come up with an Interim Plan. It was suggested by the state to buy more time for a more permanent plan. This is currently in the works, but will only last about 5 years.

"Our number one priority is clean drinking water, we are having a few problems with administrative orders, but we are working with what we've got in Tallulah," Gloria Owens Hayden, Mayor of Tallulah, said.