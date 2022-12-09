LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Minority Health Commission is accepting scholarship applications through Dec. 31.

The scholarships are for AMHC’s Minority Health Workforce Development program. Scholarships are open to full or part-time college students pursuing a career in health. Full-time students will be awarded $1,000 and part-time students will be awarded $500 per academic year.

The program’s goal is to increase the diversity of the state’s healthcare workforce. It is intended to have a positive effect on the health of minority populations as well as the quality of care in Arkansas.

The application may be downloaded on the program’s website. Applications are submitted to the email link shown on the application.