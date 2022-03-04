HELENA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Arkansas State Police Facebook page on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 18-year-old Travon Brewer was spotted walking along Walnut Street in Helena while carrying a rifle. Police said an officer, who was apart of a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force, wounded Brewer, who reportedly raised a rifle, which was at his side, and pointed the gun at police.

The Facebook post states around 12:45 PM, task force officers were actively searching for a wanted fugitive, at the 1500 block of Cherry Street, when they heard gunfire coming from a nearby neighborhood. Two of the task force members, both Jonesboro Police officers, then separated from the officers at the Cherry Street location to search where the shots were coming from.

The post states that when the officers encountered Brewer, they gave repeated commands to Brewer to drop the rifle. According to Arkansas State Police, Brewer ignored the orders and raised the rifle in the direction of the officers, leading one of the Jonesboro officers to fire his service weapon on Brewer, who then ran toward a residence, collapsing outside the 300 block of Monroe Street.

Both officers approached Brewer and started giving life saving measures until an ambulance arrived, which eventually transported him to a Memphis hospital. Officers said Brewer is reported to be in stable medical condition.

The authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the shooting. According to Arkansas State Police, special agents of the criminal investigation will prepare a case file for the Phillips County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with state laws.

According to Arkansas State Police, questions about the officer who shot Brewer, including the officer’s administrative status, should be directed to the Jonesboro Police Department.