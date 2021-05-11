Arkansas man charged with manslaughter over the death of his mother

ARKANSAS, (KTVE/KARD)- On December 17, 2019, 62-year-old Bobby Hinson was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail, charged with abusing an endangered or impaired person; his mother, Dolores Hinson.

Banner News reports, Prosecuting John Shepard said based on autopsy reports, the state plans to charge Hinson with manslaughter.

According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to Hinson home to assist ambulance services with a patient on December 17, 2019.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a representative from Arkansas Adult Protective Services, who advised officers that their agency received a hotline call on Dec. 12, 2019, in reference to potential adult abuse and malnourishment of Dolores Hinson by her son, Bobby Hinson.

A strong odor of urine and feces could be smelled by officers and Protective Services as they entered the residence. Hinson led Investigator Sergeant Dustin Cloud to his mother’s body, where she was lying on a bed in the fetal position.

The adult diaper the victim was wearing appeared to not have been changed in several days. Fecal matter was present on the comforter and sheets where she was laying.

Dolores Hinson was transferred to a local hospital for medical attention.

Hinson was questioned at the Magnolia Police Department and admitted his mother had been in the same shape that she was in when she led officers to her for several days. He explained that he had been taking care of his mother for over a year.

When asked if he bathed his mother, Hinson responded the last time he had given his mother a bath was on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

A search warrant for the home was obtained and officers found what can be described as deplorable living situations. The report states there was molded food inside and outside the refrigerator, trash all over the home and bags of dirty adult diapers piled up in Dolores Hinson’s room.

After these discoveries, Hinson was arrested and booked into the county jail. Dolores Hinson passed away a month later on January 2, 2020, at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Hinson’s defense in this case is that of mental disease or defect. On May 6, he was found fit to stand trial and was offered a plea deal the he an his attorney will review. His next scheduled court appearance is June 21, 2021.