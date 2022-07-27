Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools. Authorities were able to identify and locate the alleged caller that made the threat in Hot Springs, Ark.

According to law enforcement, the caller was identified as Kenneth Allen Moody and he was arrested by authorities for Making Terroristic Threats. He is currently waiting for extradition back to Louisiana and Mississippi.

The suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office worked hand in hand with officials from the Natchez Adams School District and Vidalia Police Department to ensure the safety of the students and staff within Adams County and Vidalia. Sheriff Travis Patten, Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Moody is currently on probation in Arkansas after being convicted on May 14, 2019, of Aggravated Assault and Making Terroristic Threats in Hot Springs, Ark. He also has a criminal history in Louisiana and Florida.