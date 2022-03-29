FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 25, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies were at a local restaurant in Farmerville eating dinner when they observed 21-year-old Lavereon Wayne Brown and a female exiting the restaurant. As they exited the restaurant, words were exchanged with another female, who was with two juveniles and another female.

After the verbal altercation, Brown left the premises, but returned to the restaurant to get a cellphone and walked back outside. Brown then grabbed what appeared to be an AK-47 assault rifle from the trunk of his vehicle, pointed it towards the door of the restaurant, and in the direction of the females and juveniles that he had earlier exchanged words with.

Brown then entered his vehicle while continuing to aim the weapon at the restaurant. According to deputies, they observed Brown pointing the rifle toward the restaurant. Deputies then exited the restaurant and made contact with Brown, ordering him numerous times to drop the rifle.

Brown was placed under arrest and taken into custody. After deputies conducted an investigation, they discovered the rifle was determined to be a Crossman AK 1 BB gun with identical features on an AK 47 assault rifle.

He was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center.