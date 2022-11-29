ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — As Congress wraps up its work for 2022, Arkansas lawmakers, Republican Senator John Boozman and Republican Representative Rick Crawford, are already looking ahead at changes to the next farm bill. The last farm bill was signed in December 2018 by Former President Trump.

The agriculture industry currently adds about $16 billion the Arkansas economy each year. With nearly 50,000 farms in the state, the largest poultry and rice producers in the United States are based in the Arkansas.

Because of the impact of the agriculture economy on Arkansas, and vice versa, Boozman and Crawford are looking make changes to the farm bill. Boozman said, “Agriculture policy may be complex, and debates about food policy may get less attention than other hot button issues, but these decisions matter to all of us.”

Crawford said that lawmakers should consider raising reference prices. This was said referring to a program that reimburses farmers for losses on commodities under a set price.

The 118th Congress is scheduled to convene on January 3, 2023, and more changes to the bill will be decided on then.