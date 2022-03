No. 4 Arkansas advances to the second-round of the NCAA basketball tournament, with a 75-71 victory over Vermont.

The Catamounts shot 44.8 percent from the field, while the Hogs ended up shooting 42.9 percent. Graduate senior, Stanley Umede scored a team high 21 points.

Between both teams, there were only a combined 11 turnovers.

With the victory, the Razorbacks draw No. 12 New Mexico State, Saturday at a time and television network to be announced.