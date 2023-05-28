ROCKPORT, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, May 26, 2023, a husband and wife were found dead in their home by a family member in Rockport, Ark. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation began an investigation of the deaths.

According to authorities, David W. Lewis, 55, and Kesha L. Lewis, 49, were found dead at 351 Military Road, Rockport, by a family member making a welfare check. Investigators suspect that the cause of death is due to a homicide/suicide.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and are being examined for cause of death. This investigation is ongoing.

