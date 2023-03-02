EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The 2023 Governor’s Conference on Tourism is over but the economic impact is still being felt.

“We were able to estimate about $250,000 was impacted into the community,” explains the Economic Development Project Manager at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, Kaitlyn Rigdon.

“As far as revenue goes from renting venues to filling the cars up with gas before they left town, and everything in between.”

That quarter of a million dollars accounts for visitors spending money at downtown businesses, restaurants, hotels, and of course gas to fuel their vehicles before heading back home.

Many El Dorado residents spent hours helping prepare for the conference and even volunteered during the three-day event. Locals feel that the city represented itself well, leaving those visitors with a lasting impression.

“Being able to look back and show people that we are capable of hosting a big event going forward, we can show people that we really can do it. Getting people from around the state to see what we have to offer here is really exciting and I think that that’s going to impact our community,” said Rigdon.