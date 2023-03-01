EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Arkansas House Education Committee took up Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education reform bill Tuesday.

“Going to change, I think the state not just over the next couple of years, but over the next couple of decades that have real generational impacts that is going to set the bar, added Governor Sanders.

This bill outlines several educational reforms including raising the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 a year and raising current teacher salaries by $2,000.

SB294 requires that students be reading at a 3rd-grade level before advancing to the 4th grade. It also calls for 120 reading coaches to be deployed statewide and supplemental educational services for students struggling to read.

The bill creates the Education Freedom Account. In a three-year phased-in approach, the account would offer universal school choice to all parents by the 2025-2026 school year.

It also offers high school students the option of a career-ready diploma and requires high school students to complete 75 hours of community service before graduation.

Tim Ray is an educator at El Dorado High School who feels the plan includes too much information in one. “It has very many parts in it that should be considered individually or in smaller sections.”

Amber Miller is an educator who’s taught for twenty-four years and currently teaches at EHS. She feels, if passed, it could do more harm in the long term.

“I think it definitely helps our top students, but I’m really worried about the marginalized students who were left behind,” explains Miller, a math teacher at El Dorado High School.

On Wednesday afternoon, the House Education Committee passed SB294, and will now make its way to the full House.