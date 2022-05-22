EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas native and Democratic Governor candidate, Chris Jones, made a stop in El Dorado on Saturday, May 21, 2022, ahead of the upcoming Primary Elections in Arkansas.

Jones spoke to El Dorado residents at a meet and greet style event sharing his story in the same area where he’s grown deep roots in.

Him and his campaign team hit the road to talk with voters in all 75 counties in Arkansas to share how he plans to spread and create opportunities all over the state.

According to Jones, the promise begins by spreading PB&J across the state by expanding preschool to all families, offering affordable broadband for every home, and economic development that is focused on creating high wage jobs.

Preferential Primary elections kick off May 24th. Union County residents can cast their votes at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 6 PM and Saturday from 10 AM until 4 PM.

To find more information on his campaign, click here.