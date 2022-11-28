ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Motorists can add lowered gas prices to their list of things to be thankful for over the past week and weekend. According to GasBuddy’s report from Monday, November 28, 2022, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Arkansas 10.7 cents last week to $2.99.

The national average gas price also fell to $3.52 a gallon, 12.4 cents down from the previous average. National diesel prices dropped 7.9 cents last week to $5.20 a gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said last set a new record for the “largest single-day decline in the national average.” Haan says he expects prices to continue in this downward trend as Americans prepare for the holidays.