LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — According to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, average gasoline prices across the state have fallen 7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon a day.

Prices in Arkansas per gallon are 1.3 cents higher than a month ago and 14.9 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

Gasbuddy also compiled data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The reports state that the national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, standing at $3.72/g today. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says, “For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply…The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”