CALION, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer for Arkansas’s boating enthusiasts. From now until the end of summer is known as one of the busiest times on the water and can be one of the most dangerous if proper precautions aren’t taken.

Officials with Arkansas Game & Fish Commission remind residents about three tips that could help save a life.

Wear a life jacket at all times

Leave the alcohol at home

Utilize motorboat kill switch

It is highly recommended for everyone to learn about motorboat safety, but AGFC said boater safety courses are required for anyone planning to operate a boat who was born on or after January 1, 1986.

Boat safety classes will be offered in Southern Arkansas in June.

For more information, click here.