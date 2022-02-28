MAUMELLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Correction confirms a sergeant with the agency’s K9 tracking team was shot and killed this morning during manhunt near Maumelle.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office identified a person of interest as 37-year-old Demark Lee Jordan.

Deputies described Jordan as a man standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Deputies say he could be driving a gray 2012 GMC Sierra with the license plate number 345YNJ.

Earlier Monday morning, The Pulaski County Special School District announced that Pine Forest Elementary School, Maumelle Middle and High School are on lockdown at the recommendation of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday night, Pulaski County deputies responded to a home on Corvallis Road near Maumelle for a disturbance call. Authorities reported shots fired inside the home as deputies arrived.

The SWAT team responded to the home.

Deputies say while tracking the suspect with a K9 team, an Arkansas Department of Correction officer was shot near Overstreet Road.

#BREAKING Pulaski County Sheriffs Office confirms an Arkansas Department of corrections employee was shot. It happened around 4 a.m. He was taken to the hospital. This is an ongoing situation and a suspect is not in custody. pic.twitter.com/LeYo3o32L2 — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) February 28, 2022

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.