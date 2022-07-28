SMACKOVER, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The First United Methodist Churches of Smackover and Norphlet are teaming up to ensure the Buckaroos of the Smackover/Norphlet School District have a new pair of shoes to start the school year. The churches will be collecting donations to provide shoes for those in need this school year.

Donations can be made by sending them to either the Norphlet (P.O. Box 26, Norphlet, Ark.) or Smackover (P.O. Box 43, Smackover, Ark.). Donations can also be sent to www.smackoverfumc.org. Parents needing shoes for their child can contact the following schools:

Smackover Elementary School : 870-725-3601

: 870-725-3601 Norphlet Middle School : 870-546-2781

: 870-546-2781 Smackover High School: 870-725-3132

The pickup date for shoes is on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Norphlet FUMC and on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM, at Smackover FUMC. For more information, contact Reverand Robin Roark (Smackover FUMC) at robin.roark@arumc.org or 870-725-3701, or Reverand Amanda Smith (Norphlet FUMC) at Amanda.smith@arumc.org or 870-546-2577.