ATKINS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Atkins Police was dispatched to the West Main Street area around 9:40 PM where an attempted residential break-in occurred. Two Atkins police officers and two Pope County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene and encountered the suspect at a second residence on the 3500 block of West Main Street.

According to authorities, the suspect then approached officers armed with a piece of metal pipe. The suspect was commanded to to drop the weapon, but the suspect ignored the officers. As the suspect continued to walk towards the two officers and two deputies, each law enforcement officer fired their weapons at the suspect.

As of Thursday, March 31, 2022, authorities confirmed that the suspect died from their injuries. The identity of the suspect has not been released as of now.

The body of the suspect was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the cause and manner of death will be determined, and the identity will be confirmed. Also, the state police investigation will be submitted to the Pope County prosecuting attorney to use in a determination whether the use of deadly force by the deputies and police officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.