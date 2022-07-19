SPARKMAN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Arkansas State Board of Education voted to support the Harmony Grove School District’s decision to close Sparkman High School due to a decline in enrollment.

Current Sparkman students in seventh through 12th grade will transfer to Harmony Grove High School, located about twenty-five miles from Sparkman, for the 2022-2023 school year.

Our station spoke to a local residents who feels the high school should remain open no matter what the numbers look like.

Donny White said, “Even though our numbers are fewer… We’ve got great teachers and good students and we want to keep our school. I still think there are some possibilities that we can remain K-12 in Sparkman, indefinitely.”

Sparkman campuses include a kindergarten and high school campus. A total of ninety-seven students were enrolled at the end of this school year. Forty of those students attended Sparkman High in the 2021-2022 academic school year.

As for the elementary school, they are also struggling with enrollment. Last school year, Sparkman Elementary had zero students enrolled in kindergarten.

Harmony Grove School District Superintendent Albert Snow said, “When you don’t have any kindergarteners coming in for the coming school year and you are below one hundred students, its hard to keep them open.”

Ultimately, closing Sparkman High School will help the district financially as well as academically.

The district will have a transfer orientation day before the fall semester begins, in an effort to help those high school students and parents adapt to their new learning facility.