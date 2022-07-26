CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Arkansas Black Mayors Association is set to receive a $95.9 million investment for nineteen watershed projects in Arkansas. With the help of this grant, Arkansas cities and towns can address infrastructure issues that have impacted the lives of families for years.

Camden Mayor and President of Arkansas Black Mayors Association explains, “We are so grateful for the collaboration of this magnitude and local leaders responding in record time. This effort will impact our state’s health, safety, and economy.”

The association in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conversation Service (NCRS) submitted a funding request for infrastructure projects in Arkansas.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services Chief Terry Cosby announced the plan at a meeting in April. “These investments will help protect communities and their residents in Arkansas impacted by floods, natural disasters, and other watershed-scaled resource concerns,” explained Cosby.

Arkansas Black Mayor’s Association worked closely with each community to provide proper assistance to communities in need. The following communities will receive funding: Camden, Dumas, El Dorado, Eudora, Altheimer, Blytheville, Cotton Plant, Forest City, Haynes, Marianna, Fountain Hill, Fulton, Hughes, Jennette, Madison, Menifee, Pine Bluff, Stamps, Lewisville, Turrell, and Wilmot.