Arkansas bill to attempt to help prevent tobacco use
ARKANSAS - (2/28/19) A bill would allow pharmacists to provide tobbaco cessation therapies, like nicotine patches and gum, under a statewide protocol from the Arkansas Medical and Pharmacy Boards.
It would not include medications like Chantix.
Pharmacists are currently required to refer smokers to doctors.
The idea came from Harding University pharmacy students.
Under a pilot program, the select pharmacies would be able to offer the therapies to different demographics to the Medicaid population
The measure now moves to the Full House for a vote.
Three states currently have laws like this already on the books.
More Stories
-
The news that President Donald Trump walked away from negotiations…
-
A Struthers man was arrested after a mail carrier reported that he…
-
The Supreme Court is ordering a new state court hearing to determine…