Arkansas bill to attempt to help prevent tobacco use

ARKANSAS - (2/28/19) A bill would allow pharmacists to provide tobbaco cessation therapies, like nicotine patches and gum, under a statewide protocol from the Arkansas Medical and Pharmacy Boards.

It would not include medications like Chantix.

Pharmacists are currently required to refer smokers to doctors.

The idea came from Harding University pharmacy students.

Under a pilot program, the select pharmacies would be able to offer the therapies to different demographics to the Medicaid population

The measure now moves to the Full House for a vote.

Three states currently have laws like this already on the books.