LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Thursday, July 14, 2022, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued an alert about scam artists posing as state health inspectors in restaurants. According to Attorney General Rutledge, once again, scam artists have targeted restaurants around Arkansas posing as Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) officials claiming to conduct restaurant inspections.

She is urging Arkansans not to fall for this scam, especially when the individual is attempting to demand immediate payment for declared violations.

Scam artists are exploiting the stress and burden faced by Arkansas businesses, as the owners focus on tightening their budgets to manage the skyrocketing inflation, supply issues and staffing shortages. Call my office immediately if you are contacted by a con artist demanding money from a false business inspection. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Attorney General Rutledge provided the following advice for anyone contacted about an inspection at their place of business:

Legitimate ADH Environmental Health Service inspectors carry identification with the agency logo and will always be willing to provide it when asked.

ADH inspectors will never ask for money.

ADH also conducts inspections for cosmetology services, plumbing, natural gas and many other areas.

You can also contact your Local Health Unit or ADH Environmental Health Protection program at (501) 661-2171 to confirm the identity of an inspector.

If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer or fallen victim to a scam posing as an ADH official, you can report these calls to the Attorney General’s office online at www.ArkansasAG.gov, by emailing OAG@ArkansasAG.gov or by calling (800)-482-8982. Please note the time of the call and the number it came from when you report it.