ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, announced new funding to benefit state and local law enforcement. $5 million are to be directed to the Arkansas State Police in order to continue the expansion of the 200-acre Precision Driving Training Complex on the grounds of Camp Joe T. Robinson Army Base.

This complex will be used for trainings and hands-on experience for statewide law enforcement and local agencies to attend. The construction of the complex was first announced in 2018, when Arkansas was one of three states that lacked a similar facility.

Attorney General Rutledge said, “Arkansas’s law enforcement family are some of the most dedicated public servants….This funding will ensure that our dedicated men and women in blue are properly trained to respond to any situation and are best prepared to address any challenges they may face.”