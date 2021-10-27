Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge to hold news briefing on lawsuit relating to COVID-19

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Louisville Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the 69-year-old victim of the incident and questioned him about the disturbance.

The 69-year-old victim mentioned that 34-year-old Brandon Damon Crawford was trying to sell him several different items from a backpack that included phones, gold jewelry, and other items. The victim refused to buy the items.