Arkansans involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where they stand a year later

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday marks one year after the Capitol riots that took place Jan. 6, 2021, where the U.S. Capitol building was overrun by protesters demonstrating against Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump.

Three Arkansans have made headlines for months for their involvement in the protests that turned to riots, but now, one year later, where do the three men stand?

According to officials, Richard “Bigo” Barnett, Peter Stager and Jon “J.T.” Mott all have upcoming trials where their involvement in the Capitol insurrection will be determined.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, a 61-year-old resident of Gravette, is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon into the Capitol and the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, authorities said.

Reports show that Barnett is facing federal charges of aiding and abetting, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and theft of government property for his role in the riots.

Several photographs and videos from Jan. 6 show Barnett at the Capitol, but the one displaying him posing with his feet on Pelosi’s desk quickly made its way across social media platforms.

According to reports, judge Christopher R. Cooper scheduled Barnett’s next hearing for Feb. 1, stating that at that time, the court will “either set a trial date…or a change of plea hearing.”

Peter Francis Stager, a 42-year-old resident of Conway accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer outside the Capitol, has been in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest in Arkansas the day after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, authorities said.

Reports show that Stager is facing charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

According to records, judge Emmet G. Sullivan scheduled Stager’s hearing for Feb. 7, saying the case is “extremely complex and involves more discovery than this court has seen in 37 years of being a judge.”

Jon “J.T.” Mott, a resident of Yellville, has remained free pending trial and is charged with four misdemeanors regarding to his presence in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, officials said.

Records show that Mott’s hearing is set for Jan. 21, where he faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds and two charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

All three of these men have pleaded innocent, and no trial date has been scheduled in any of three cases, authorities report.

Earlier this week, charges were filed against a fourth Arkansan, Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow of Heber Springs, in a federal court in Washington.

According to court documents, Snow was among those who entered the capitol after the riot. He said he left the building after being order to do so by authorities but later came back in and urinated on a column in an area he thought to be a cafeteria.

Snow is facing four charges, including entering a restricted space, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol building.