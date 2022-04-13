WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, KTVE/KARD meteorologists forecasted that severe weather could happen overnight. They also reported that another round of severe weather may be on its way into the afternoon on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

According to the City of Monroe’s Communication Director Michelli Martin, trash was supposed to be picked up in Monroe on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, because Friday, April 15, 2022, is a holiday (Good Friday), however due to the weather trash will be picked up on a normal schedule on Friday.

Should we receive any school or business closures, they will be listed here. Email us at news@nbc10news.net to send in closure information.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

All Ouachita Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

St. Frederick High School will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Jesus the Good Shepherd School will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Our Lady of Fatima School will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Northeast Baptist School will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Laugh N Learn Academy Child Care Center of West Monroe will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Prime Time Head Start sites will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Early Learning Center in West Monroe will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

All Monroe City Schools will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

First United Methodist Church daycare and preschool will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Ouachita Christian School will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Prevailing Faith Christian Academy will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Grace Episcopal School of Monroe will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Cub House on the Bayou Preschool and Afterschool and The Cub House Early Learning Center of Monroe will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Radiance Child Development Center Monroe, West Monroe and Bastrop locations will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

All Union Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

D’Arbonne Woods Charter School will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The University of Louisiana Monroe will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Louisiana Delta Community College will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Summerfield High School Administration of Summerfield, La. in Claiborne Parish will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana centers and office will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

BUSINESS CLOSURES:

Denture and implant solutions of Monroe will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Hill Psychological Services of Monroe will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Mayor Friday Ellis has closed City of Monroe offices on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. This closure does not include City Court.

POWER OUTAGES: As of 7:00 a.m.

Arkansas County Name Customers Affected ASHLEY COUNTY 276 BRADLEY COUNTY 1 CALHOUN COUNTY 1 CHICOT COUNTY 151 COLUMBIA COUNTY 7 OUACHITA COUNTY 108 UNION COUNTY 55 Information courtesy of Entergy | View Outages (etrviewoutage.com)

Louisiana Parish Name Customers Affected BIENVILLE 2,251 CALDWELL 97 CLAIBORNE 1,287 CONCORDIA 7 EAST CARROLL 703 FRANKLIN 14 JACKSON 1,003 LA SALLE 1 LINCOLN 385 MADISON 255 MOREHOUSE 520 OUACHITA 9,872 RICHLAND 39 TENSAS 1 UNION 889 WINN 83 Information courtesy of Entergy | View Outages (etrviewoutage.com)

Mississippi County Name Customers Affected WARREN COUNTY 3 WASHINGTON COUNTY 103 Information courtesy of Entergy | View Outages (etrviewoutage.com)

ROAD CLOSURES:

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, the following roads are closed in Union Parish.

Both Lanes are closed on Highway 167 at Hubbard Street.

According to the DOTD, there is a detour via La 15 and La 2.

La 2 West of Bernice near the old Bernice High School.

La 2 West of Bernice near Van Roach Road.

La 549, North of Truxno.

La 550 near Junior Roadd (One lane blocked).

La 550 at Corney Bridge (Both lanes blocked)

SAFETY TIPS:

KTVE/KARD encourages you to stay safe during severe weather. Listed below are storm safety tips.

Mobile Home Safety:

Remember Mobile Homes are not safe, and tornados can destroy them even if they are tied down.

Have a plan to go to a friend or family member’s home before the storm.

Make sure you have enough time to travel.

If you cannot find a shelter, get out and take cover in a ditch or low-lying area.

Best shelter place in a home:

If you do not have a basement, take shelter in a small room on the lowest floor near the center of the home always stay away from windows.

Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Pet Safety:

Put your dog on a leash and your cat in a carrier.

Move all pets to the shelter ahead of the storm.

Don’t forget to add pet food and medicine to your emergency kit.

Be sure to download the KTVE/KARD weather app, stay with us online, and on-air for weather updates. If any closures are issued, we will keep you updated on our app, online, and on-air. Send us storm photos, videos or damage by email to news@nbc10news.net.