WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple counties and parishes are experiencing power outages. The following parishes and counties are without power:
|County/Parish
|Number of Outages
|Caldwell Parish
|29
|Jackson Parish
|1
|LaSalle Parish
|7
|Lincoln Parish
|21
|Morehouse Parish
|20
|Ouachita Parish
|374
|Richland Parish
|4
|Tensas Parish
|2
|Winn Parish
|146
|Ashley County
|16
|Columbia County
|97
|Ouachita County
|81
|Union County
|36
|Warren County
|937
Viewers are advised to stay in doors, stay as warm as possible, and wear multiple layers of clothing. If needed, be sure to look into warming centers in your area.