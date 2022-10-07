UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to authorities, Moore was pronounced dead by the Union County Coroner. During the investigation, investigators noticed that the evidence they found at the scene was inconsistent with the initial story that the shooting was an accident.

Officials discovered that Moore arrived at the residence to confront 39-year-old James Weldon Greer about some items that Greer allegedly stole from Moore on October 5, 2022. Greer was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Certain Person, Felony Theft, and First-Degree Murder.

Greer will appear in District Court for his first judicial appearance on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10 AM. The investigation is still ongoing.