Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, at 12:39 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of South 8th Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned that their older sister, 19-year-old Princess Ariana Williams, allegedly struck them several times during an argument over spray cheese.

According to authorities, the victim stated they were struck in their stomach several times by Williams. Also, Williams allegedly chased the victim outside of the residence with a taser.

Officers made contact with Williams and she advised police that her family members were not telling the truth. According to Williams, she never struck the victim.

Williams was placed under arrest and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Simple Battery and Aggravated Assault.