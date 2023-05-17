UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Arkansas Department of Public Transportation, State Highway 275 will be temporarily closed in Union County just south of Strong, Arkansas from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 22 through Tuesday, May 23.

This closure will allow maintenance crews to replace cross drains that are under the roadway.

Detour signs will be in place from Hwy. 82 to Hwy. 129 near the Louisiana state line.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.