PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, authorities were dispatched to South Freeway North in Pearland due to a disturbance.

Once authorities made contact with Causey, he was in possession of a firearm and placed under arrest. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

On April 21, 2022, authorities were called to Foster Farms due to a worker being stabbed by a work-release inmate who was later identified as Causey. The victim of the stabbing was pronounced deceased shortly after the incident at a local hospital.

Authorities then issued an arrest warrant for Causey and a manhunt for took place for his whereabouts. Causey was in the Union Parish Work Release program from March 1, 2021 until the fatal incident. He was scheduled for release to good time parole supervision on September 9, 2022.

Causey had 1,442 days of jail credit applied to his sentence for the time he spent in parish prison awaiting sentencing. He also had a pending parole hearing scheduled for May 12, 2022.