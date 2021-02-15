Another winter weather episode possible Wednesday-Thursday

WEST MONROE, La. — (2/15/2021) After widespread sleet and snow fell across the ArkLaMiss late Sunday into Monday, another significant winter weather event may unfold across the area later this week.

Winter Weather products issued as of 8:20p Monday (Winter Storm Warning in pink, Wind Chill Advisory in light blue)

Extreme, record-shattering cold will blanket the region overnight, with most locations dropping into the single digits. Depending on cloud cover, some locations could drop below zero. Wind chills are likely to reach the -5 to -10° overnight. Residents are urged to stay warm safely, as temperatures likely stay below freezing through the day on Tuesday.

Forecast types of precipitation starting Wednesday through Thursday

By Wednesday, a new upper-level system enters the area with a deepening area of low pressure across the northern Gulf. This will be a very complex forecast. Temperatures will be well below freezing as precipitation begins Wednesday morning. However, as the system pulls warmer air into the area and that warm air starts to reach the surface, areas along and south of I-20 may change over to a cold rain.

Forecast wintry precipitation accumulations starting Wednesday through Thursday

Elsewhere, a mixture of freezing rain and snow is expected. Some sleet could mix in at times. As the day progresses, more of the precipitation could change over to rain. As the system exits early Thursday, a changeover back to light snow is possible for most of the area.

Potential accumulations are also a very complicated facet of this forecast, as precipitation type could shift dramatically over a small area… leaving some areas with a predominately a rain event. Meanwhile, perhaps 20-30 miles away, some spots could see a significant ice storm. It cannot be stressed enough: Precipitation types could vary significantly over a small area.

Residents are discouraged from travel until roadways clear later this week.