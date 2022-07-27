Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that illegal drugs were sold at a residence on the 200 block of Luke Drive in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they contacted a resident at the front and were invited inside.

According to authorities, they made contact with 29-year-old Carneshia Meashae Badger and detected a marijuana odor. As deputies advised Badger of the anonymous complaint, they allegedly observed marijuana residue on the kitchen counter and asked for consent to search the residence.

Badger denied law enforcement consent to search the home and deputies obtained a search warrant. As deputies searched the residence they discovered the following items:

Seven guns including a mixture of handguns

AR-style rifles

Edible gummies

Two pounds of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia in the form of unused clear bags

Vacuum sealer

Digital scales

Money Counter

According to deputies, Badger allegedly advised them that the items belonged to her. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Badger was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. Her bond was set at $36,000.