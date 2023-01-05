All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Patricks Cove in Calhoun, La. due to an anonymous complaint of the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a resident of the home and questioned him about illegal narcotics.

According to deputies, the resident advised authorities that marijuana was inside the home and invited deputies inside the residence. Deputies then received verbal consent to search the home.

During their search, authorities located the following items:

Methamphetamine

Over 230 grams of marijuana

Smith & Wesson 9mm

Remington 700 model rifle

Mossberg Model 835 shotgun

Benelli Super Black Eagle shotgun

The resident was identified as 35-year-old Steven Jared Jones and he allegedly took ownership of the narcotics and firearms. He was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.

Jones’ bond was set at $11,000.