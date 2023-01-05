All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Patricks Cove in Calhoun, La. due to an anonymous complaint of the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a resident of the home and questioned him about illegal narcotics.
According to deputies, the resident advised authorities that marijuana was inside the home and invited deputies inside the residence. Deputies then received verbal consent to search the home.
During their search, authorities located the following items:
- Methamphetamine
- Over 230 grams of marijuana
- Smith & Wesson 9mm
- Remington 700 model rifle
- Mossberg Model 835 shotgun
- Benelli Super Black Eagle shotgun
The resident was identified as 35-year-old Steven Jared Jones and he allegedly took ownership of the narcotics and firearms. He was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.
Jones’ bond was set at $11,000.