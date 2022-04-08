MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call in reference to an individual selling illegal narcotics on the 1400 block of Griffin Street. As deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with 42-year-old Ivan Sylvester Webster who opened the front door.

According to deputies, the screen door was still closed and locked between Webster and authorities. While speaking to Webster, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

Webster was ordered to open the door; however, he refused to follow orders. According to authorities, they observed a black handgun lying on the couch near Webster. As Webster attempted to close the door, deputies managed to gain entry into the residence.

Ivan Sylvester Webster

Upon entering the residence, Webster resisted deputies by pulling away from authorities. Webster’s two juvenile children were inside of the residence during the incident.

He was placed in handcuffs and deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. During the search, authorities discovered the following items:

7.5 pounds of marijuana

Clear plastic bags

Digital scales

Black handgun

Large sum of U.S. currency

Webster took ownership of the items. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under the Age of 17, and Resisting an Officer.