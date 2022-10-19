MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2 PM, the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing. The purpose of the hearing (annual DOTD Road Show) is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

The districts will include the following locations:

East Carroll Parish, La.

Jackson Parish, La.

Lincoln Parish, La.

Madison Parish, La.

Morehouse Parish, La.

Ouachita Parish, La.

Richland Parish, La.

Union Parish, La.

West Carroll Parish, La.

The public hearing will take place at the Monroe Civic Center in the Fort Miro-Madison Room located at 401 Lea Joyner Expressway in Monroe, La. Each DOTD District will be hosting its own Road Show to allow legislators, other elected officials, DOTD representatives, and the general public to discuss and obtain information about construction projects in the preliminary FY 22-23 Highway Priority Program and how those projects will affect each area of the state.