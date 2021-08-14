An Egan child predator caught by Oak Grove undercover cops

EGAN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Egan man is behind bars after being accused of trying to lure a teen into his vehicle and soliciting a 13-year-old girl for sex.

According to arrest reports, 45-year-old James G. Regan traveled from Egan to Oak Grove, Louisiana to meet a 13-year-old girl. However, there were undercover officers waiting for his arrival.

The Oak Grove police officers went undercover after receiving a tip from CCUSA, which is a child victim watch group.

According to the officers, they created a fake profile on a social media website and went undercover as a 13-year-old girl. During the conversation with Regan, he graphically described the sexual acts he wanted perform on the “child” and he sent sexually explicit videos.

On August 10, 2021, Regan drove to Oak Grove to meet the “girl” and was met by undercover officers who were disguised as the “child.” He was placed under arrest.

The officers searched Regan’s vehicle and found a firearm and methamphetamine. Also, the officers searched Regan’s cellphone and discovered videos and pictures of child pornography, and a video that contained sexual abuse of an animal with a child.

Regan faces charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, one count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal, and 39 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Regan is located in the West Carroll Parish Jail with no bond and additional charges are pending.