An arrest has been made in connection with Wednesday’s shooting in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)- On Wednesday, April 28 the West Monroe Police Department responded to shots fired on the 3000 block of Cypress Street in West Monroe.

After firing multiple shots, the suspect fled the scene. Just moments later, the suspect’s vehicle was located in traffic, and a traffic stop was initiated. Three individuals occupied the vehicle.

According to police reports, the suspects’ again fled the scene as officers were attempting to make a traffic stop.

As officers searched the area, they located 22-year old Antonio Dewayne Seaberry near the intersection of Louisville and Riverside.

Police found a bag of suspected marijuana and crack/cocaine in Seaberry’s pants pockets during a personal search.

Reports state during a post-Miranda interview, Seaberry admitted to being involved in the shooting and that the marijuana and crack belonged to him.

Seaberry stated after the shooter fired shots at the above location, he got into his vehicle and took the gun away from the shooter.

Surveillance video supports that Seaberry did receive the gun from the shooter once he got into the vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

Seaberry was arrested and booked into O.C.C. on multiple charges.